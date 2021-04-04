Sept. 7, 1944 - Mar. 29, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN - Jettie Lee (Prescott) Hayes, age 76, passed into the arms of her Loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was a long time Griffith, IN resident.
Jettie was born September 7, 1944 in Carbon Hill, AL to parents Cecil Elbert Prescott and Sarah Frances (Townley) Prescott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth Samuel Hayes, daughter Janet (late Denny) Grundell, brother Terry D. Prescott, sister Charlotte Kimbrell, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Betsy) Hayes.
She is survived by sons and daughter: Alan L. Hayes of Griffith, IN, Kenneth Scott (Yvonne) Hayes of Cedar Lake, IN, Barry L. Hayes of Bunker Hill, IN, and Julie Ann (Ron) Klapak, of Rockville, IN; sisters: Sarah Ann (late William) Pate of Nauvoo, AL, Margaret Bonnie (T.J) Howden of Richland, MO; as well as grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica, Janessa, Jordan, Jacob, Taylor, Kathryn, Matthew, and Ryan; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Cameron, Caden, Kendyll, and Steven; and many nieces and nephews.
Jettie grew up in Carbon Hill, AL amongst a large, boisterous family. She attended Carbon Hill High School.
Jettie had a wonderful smile and twinkle in her eye. She was a loving and wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed her family, gospel music, YouTube videos, her birds, her squirrels, and her flowers. She was an avid softball player who played on many All-Star teams. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME 7 CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com