Sept. 7, 1944 - Mar. 29, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN - Jettie Lee (Prescott) Hayes, age 76, passed into the arms of her Loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was a long time Griffith, IN resident.

Jettie was born September 7, 1944 in Carbon Hill, AL to parents Cecil Elbert Prescott and Sarah Frances (Townley) Prescott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth Samuel Hayes, daughter Janet (late Denny) Grundell, brother Terry D. Prescott, sister Charlotte Kimbrell, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Betsy) Hayes.

She is survived by sons and daughter: Alan L. Hayes of Griffith, IN, Kenneth Scott (Yvonne) Hayes of Cedar Lake, IN, Barry L. Hayes of Bunker Hill, IN, and Julie Ann (Ron) Klapak, of Rockville, IN; sisters: Sarah Ann (late William) Pate of Nauvoo, AL, Margaret Bonnie (T.J) Howden of Richland, MO; as well as grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica, Janessa, Jordan, Jacob, Taylor, Kathryn, Matthew, and Ryan; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Cameron, Caden, Kendyll, and Steven; and many nieces and nephews.

Jettie grew up in Carbon Hill, AL amongst a large, boisterous family. She attended Carbon Hill High School.