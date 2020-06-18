× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Jewel M. Bordner, (nee Krahl), age 90, late of Crown Point, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Duane K. Bordner. Devoted mother of Julie (Rick) Lee, Joy VanDerAa, and Jeanette (James) Pierson. Proud grandmother of Joshua, Angela, David, Joy, Brittney (David) Bouwman, Kyle (fiancee Rosaleen) VanDerAa, Avery Pierson, Alex (Jessica) VanDerAa, Brooke VanDerAa, and late Kevin David; great-grandmother of Halen Jett Bouwman. Dearest sister of Eris Bundren-Knakmuhs, Colleen Smith, Tom Krahl, and the late Carol Murray. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Myrtle Krahl.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Mike Silverstein officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area, in Honor of Jewel.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.