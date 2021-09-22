Jill A. Eichler

Dec. 29, 1965 — Sept. 14, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Jill A. Eichler, age 55, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Jill is survived by her husband, Steven Eichler; daughter, Sarah (Chris) Wornhoff; grandchildren: Katelyn and Abigail Wornhoff; parents: John and Nicki Giordano; brothers: Dave (Jen) Giordano, Doug (Sue) Giordano, and John (Judy) Giordano III; and sister, Amy Hudson (nee Giordano).

Jill was preceded in death by her grandparents and nephew.

Jill was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 1984. She attended Ball State University and Calumet College of St. Joseph where she earned her BS degrees in both business education and accounting. Jill worked for 15 years with Lela, Steriovsky CPA Firm. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the PRUZIN-LITTLE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN, 46307 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.

Masks will be required during the visitation and service.