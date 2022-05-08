Dec. 27, 1961 - April 30, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Jill A. Stuhlmacher, age 60, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

She is survived by her sister, Cheryl L. (Charles) Young; nephew, Daniel (Emily) Young; grandniece: Stevie Rose; cousin and caregiver, Debbie Labadie.

Preceded in death by her parents: Gene and Bette Stuhlmacher.

Jill loved listening to music and entertainment and enjoyed arts and crafts at Towne Centre.

A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Jill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500