Jill Beyster (nee Nebeker)

Oct. 24, 1947—Dec. 31, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN—Jill (nee Nebeker) Beyster, age 75, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Jill was born on October 24, 1947 to the late Homer and Lorraine (nee Curran) Nebeker in Chicago, Illinois. Jill graduated from Breman High School in 1965. She married Thomas “Pops” Beyster on January 24, 1970 and spent 53 wonderful years together. For 26 years, Jill worked as an administrative assistant for Oak Management Company.

Jill was very dedicated to her family and her adopted children and loved all of them deeply. She was full of life, always ready to help a friend and neighbor. Her loving qualities will be missed by all who loved her. She enjoyed playing bunco with her friends and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 502. Jill was a beloved wife, adoring mother and proud grandmother, dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her vibrant personality and love will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.

Jill is survived by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Beyster; daughter, Jenny (Thomas “Tom” Staack) Beyster; son, Bryan (Toni Lynn) Beyster; grandsons, Cooper Beyster and Zachary Hughes; two brothers, Keith (Janet) Nebeker and Scott (Michico) Nebeker and many other loving family members and friends. Jill was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers donations in Jill’s memory can be made to American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel (5341 Central Ave, Portage) on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 PM. A funeral service will take place Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 12:00 PM also at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel. (219) 762-3013 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.