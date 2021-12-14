Sept. 21, 1963 - Dec. 10, 2021

LANSING, IL - Jill L. Allen (nee Symmes), age 58, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Jill is survived by her husband of 33 years, Cliff Allen; daughter, Candice Allen; step-daughter, Josephine (Jerry) Williams; three grandchildren: JoAnna, Arnaldo "Peanut", Carolyn Williams; four siblings: Jaqueline Milenki, Jayne (Marshall) Cochran-Burrell, Patrick Symmes, Brian Symmes; niece, Lisa (fiance Ryan Miller) Symmes and their son, Reese; nephew, Matthew Symmes.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and DeNelda Symmes; brothers: Timothy and Robert Jr. Symmes. Jill LOVED shopping, especially for flowers for the house. She loved everything Disney, in particular, visiting the Magic Kingdom. Jill thoroughly enjoyed her job as regional director for Starbucks, having over 21 years of dedicated service.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.