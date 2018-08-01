HIGHLAND, IN - Jill Marie Martinez, 66, of Highland, IN, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018. She is survived by: loving husband, Frank Jr.; beloved daughters: Tara and Amanda Martinez; dear grandson, Ethan Frank Martinez; loving sisters: Sherry (Vincent) Rodman, Sharon (David) Tyler, Robin (Kim) Dildine; and many nieces and nephews. Jill was preceded in death by: parents Kyle and Mildred Harreld.
Jill was a member of Tri City Church of Christ in Griffith, and the CTCA. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Resource Center of Munster or Cairn Terrier Club of America would be preferred.
