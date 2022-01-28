Aug. 14, 1959 - Jan. 24, 2022

CANTON, GA - Jill Rae Hall (nee Bell), age 62, of Canton, GA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 24, 2022. She was born on August 14, 1959, in Valparaiso, IN, to Marvin and Patsy Bell.

Jill graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1977 and Indiana State University in 1981 majoring in Marketing as well as Textiles and Clothing.

Jill's job as a Regional Manager for Carter's Children's Clothing brought her to Kennesaw, GA. There she met the love of her life, Thomas (Tom) Hall. Jill and Tom were married on March 23, 1991, at First Baptist Church in Marietta, GA.

Jill and Tom loved travelling and shared many wonderful days on their adventures together. Jill was an avid seamstress and became an arduous quilter. She donated quilts and clothing to hospitals, senior citizen centers, and local charity organizations. Jill was a kind, giving person. She was also a superb cook.

Jill is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas Hall; parents, Marvin and Patsy Bell, Canton, GA; brother, Keith (Jill) Bell, Benton, KY; nephew, Michael (Emily) Bell; great nieces, and Callie and Palmer Bell, Sandy, Utah; and numerous other in-laws; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Uri D. Smith and Relma Olive; and paternal grandparents, Cecil and Lorraine Bell.

Poole Funeral Home of Woodstock, GA, is entrusted with cremation. A Celebration of Jill's Life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 78 Ridge Rd., Canton, GA.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Turning Point Breast Cancer Rehabilitation in memory of Jill Hall at 8010 Roswell Rd., Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30350, or myturningpoint.org/make-a-donation.