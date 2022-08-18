 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jill Suzanne SPringer

CROWN POINT, IN - Jill Suzanne Springer, 66 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Jill was known for her creativity and love of quilting. She enjoyed helping others turn their dreams into reality while working at local quilt shops. Jill loved attending retreats at Camp Tecumseh Quilt Camp. She blessed friends, family, and charities with beautiful homemade quilts made with love. Her Cavalier King Spaniel, Zoey was the light of her life following her everywhere she went.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Vivian (Fugate) Springer and her infant brother, Joseph Springer. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Stahl; brother, James (Mindy) Springer; sister, Jackie (James) Stahl; along with her former husband, Thomas Stahl, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 309 S. Main St., Kouts (New Location) with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Private burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to VNA Hospice of NWI. May you and your family be covered with a quilt of love and protection from God.

