July 19, 1953 - Dec. 27, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Jim D. "Boomer" Bayer, age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Bayer (nee Keiser); three sons: Brett (Rachael) Bayer, Chris Bayer and Tim Bayer; daughter-in-law, Amy Bayer; three grandchildren: Tayler (Troy) Pawlak, Alex Bayer and Zach Bayer; one great-granddaughter, Harper Pawlak; three brothers: Don Bayer, Robert (Diana) Bayer and Jack (Sherry) Bayer; sister-in-law, Denise (John) Moorehouse; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Bill Bayer and Mary Omeara; step-mother, Lavon Bayer.

Jim was a retired C.P.A. at CATCO of Hobart and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Gary Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed golfing, sports and coached for many, many years when the boys were young.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.