Jim G. Terzes

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Jim G. Terzes, 91, of Grand Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 28, 2021. Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Georgia (in 2014). Jim and Georgia were married for 61 wonderful years. Jim is also preceded in death by his dear daughter, Mary Fa' (in 2003). He was proud father to George (Carol) Terzes and Andrew Terzes and proud grandfather of Demetrius, Cristina and Sophia.

Jim had a passion for life and people. He was a great conversationalist and loved social gatherings. In earlier years, he and his wife enjoyed boating and entertaining. He and Georgia loved to attend their granddaughter, Sophia's soccer games, and Jim was considered the community Papou to Sophia's close knit soccer friends and community. In more recent years, Jim enjoyed Sunday dinners and gatherings at his son, Andrew's, playing pool with his friends, and luncheons with his architect buddies on Fridays.

Jim had great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was a gifted architect who continued to use his talents to design homes for family and friends up until this year. He and his granddaughter, Sophia, were designing her dream home which she called The Papou Palace.

Visitation and funeral services will be on Thursday March 4, 2021, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 330 Lakeside Drive NE. Visitation hours will be 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Central and the funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM Central. Interment will take place on Friday at Mt. Mercy Cemetery in Gary, Indiana, at 11:00 AM Central. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Homes for Our Troops, whose mission is to build specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.