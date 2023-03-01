Jim L. De Boer, age 77. Late of Crown Point, Indiana. Passed away February 26, 2023. Beloved husband of Brenda for 56 years. Loving father of Paulette (Mike) Geringer, Tim (Debbie) De Boer, and Kristen (Jason) LaPorta. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Makayla, Chloe, Aaron, and Sophia. Dearest brother of Darlene Vree and Dorothy Jorgensen. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Gerard and Minnie De Boer and siblings: Clarence, Sidney, Gerrit, Melvin, and Alice. Jim loved classic cars and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He worked in the auto business his entire life. Jim served in the United States Army in the 8th Division, 4th Infantry from 1967 – 1968 in the Republic of Vietnam. Later in life he continued to help others in the Celebrate Recovery Program in his church.