Jim L. De Boer, age 77. Late of Crown Point, Indiana. Passed away February 26, 2023. Beloved husband of Brenda for 56 years. Loving father of Paulette (Mike) Geringer, Tim (Debbie) De Boer, and Kristen (Jason) LaPorta. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Makayla, Chloe, Aaron, and Sophia. Dearest brother of Darlene Vree and Dorothy Jorgensen. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Gerard and Minnie De Boer and siblings: Clarence, Sidney, Gerrit, Melvin, and Alice. Jim loved classic cars and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He worked in the auto business his entire life. Jim served in the United States Army in the 8th Division, 4th Infantry from 1967 – 1968 in the Republic of Vietnam. Later in life he continued to help others in the Celebrate Recovery Program in his church.
Visitation Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Andy Nearpass officiating at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel - Cedar Lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Committal prayers and Military Honors Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL. (If you will be attending the cemetery, please arrive by 9:45 a.m. at the welcome center along the main entrance). For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com