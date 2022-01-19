March 21, 1956 - Jan. 15, 2022
KOUTS, IN - Jim Mason, 65, of Kouts, IN, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on March 21, 1956 to Gilbert and Patricia (Grant) Mason who preceded him in death. Jim grew up in the Northwest Indiana neighborhood of Boone Grove where he met his loving wife, Mary (Tyler), of 44 years.
Forged in the steel mills, Jim exhibited a toughness and grit that can only be galvanized by working 40 years at U.S. Steel, Gary Works. An electrician by trade, Jim spent decades building the world through the steel which he helped create.
Beyond his toughness, however, was a loving father and patriarch of the Mason Family. A fiercely loyal protector of his loved ones, Jim worked for one reason, to provide for his family, whom he adored immensely.
Jim never seemed happier than when he was sharing a dinner table with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He enjoyed the simple things in life like a delicious meal, great conversation, and simply spending time with those of us who cared about him. Quick with a joke, Jim often had his family hysterically laughing as he regaled his guests with stories from his well lived life. Whether it be a fitting anecdote, a musing quip, or an occasionally irreverent observation, Jim had a way of injecting humor, love, and a sense of realism into every conversation. It could be the news, a sporting event, a politician . . . anything really . . . Jim had an opinion on it. It may or may not have been the most PC opinion in the world, but you can bet your rear-end that it was probably hilarious. Jim was absolutely a one of a kind, and we will forever love him for it.
When he wasn't wearing a hard hat in the mill, or entertaining his family, Jim could be found outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, it would not be uncommon for Jim to be enjoying the lakes, streams, and forests of Indiana and Missouri.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; siblings: Rob and Gina (Harold) Haberlin; son, Luke (Amanda) Mason; daughter, Amanda (Ben) Kolodzinski; five grandchildren: Jonathan, Matthew, and Abigail Mason and Lorelei and Gunner Dzomba (Kolodzinski); and two grand-dogs: Reese and Finn. All of whom will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to your favorite charity.