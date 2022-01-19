Jim never seemed happier than when he was sharing a dinner table with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He enjoyed the simple things in life like a delicious meal, great conversation, and simply spending time with those of us who cared about him. Quick with a joke, Jim often had his family hysterically laughing as he regaled his guests with stories from his well lived life. Whether it be a fitting anecdote, a musing quip, or an occasionally irreverent observation, Jim had a way of injecting humor, love, and a sense of realism into every conversation. It could be the news, a sporting event, a politician . . . anything really . . . Jim had an opinion on it. It may or may not have been the most PC opinion in the world, but you can bet your rear-end that it was probably hilarious. Jim was absolutely a one of a kind, and we will forever love him for it.