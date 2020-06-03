Jim Medwetz

Jim Medwetz

{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Medwetz

Jim Medwetz

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JIM MEDWETZ ON HIS 9TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We do not need a special day to bring you to mind. The day we do not think of you is very hard to find. They say time heals all sorrow and helps us to forget; but time so far has only proved how much we miss you yet. God gave us strength to bear it and courage to take the blow. But what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. Thinking of you always and loving you forever. Mom, Dad, Lynn, Joe, Dana, Jimmy, Amber, Nieces and Nephews

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts