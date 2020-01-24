Jim Mills

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JIM MILLS ON HIS 5TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Happy Birthday Jim, Today you would have been 88. You are loved and missed by all the families and thought of everyday. Love you, JoJo and Families

