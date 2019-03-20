IN LOVING MEMORY OF JIM TEUTEMACHER On His 8th Year in Heaven
We who love you sadly miss you as it dawns another year. In our lonely hours of thinking, thoughts of you are always near.
Your loving wife, Nancy, and your family.
