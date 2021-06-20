DYER, IN - Jimmie G. Hunt, 83 of Dyer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 surrounded by his cherished family at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Pastor Betty L. Hunt; loving father of Pamela (Glenn) Mincy, Bruce (Nelly) Hunt, Lori (Mark) Rovnyak, Olga "Augie" (late Robert) Serafin and John (Felicia) Hunt; proud grandfather of Christine (Andrew) Poty, Heather Shores, Melissa and Jason Mincy, Jennifer and Mark Serafin; adoring great grandpa of Casey and Steven Moss. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mrytle "Trixie" Davis, Zelma Aaron, Mary "Sis" Faulkner and a brother, Leonard "Buddy" Hunt.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Betty L. Hunt of the Whiting Assembly of God, officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00am to the time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Jimmie Hunt was born on January 10, 1938 in Hopkins County, Kentucky to Edvin Leonard and Lorene Belle Hunt and was a resident of the Calumet Region for the past 66 years. He was a member of the Whiting Assembly of God and was a retiree of the US Steel Company with a service of 40 years. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, read and watch documentaries. Devoted to his family, Jimmie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Assembly of God, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.