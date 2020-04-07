× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jimmie (James) Harvey, Sr. "Jim", age 83 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Survivors two daughters, Valerie (Timothy Sr.,) Harvey-DaSilva and Yvette Harvey, both of East Chicago; one son, Jimmy (Jacqueline) Harvey, Jr. of South Holland; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Dennis (Sally) Harvey of Gary, Ralph Harvey and Kenneth Harvey both of Cleveland, OH; three sisters, Dorothy Flowers, Barbara Harvey and Betty Harvey all of Cleveland, OH; sister-in-law, Delores Rodgers Harvey of Jackson Township, NJ and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private Funeral services were held at the family's convenience with interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Harvey family during their time of loss.