Jan. 19, 1933 - Jan. 18, 2023
KOUTS, IN - Jimmy D. Knopf, 89 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born January 19, 1933, in Crown Point to the late Walter and Florence (Frickie) Knopf. Jim graduated from Hebron High School, where he played baseball. He began his career by owning a pool hall and gas station in Hebron, before beginning his own construction company, JD Knopf Construction, and later driving bus for Kouts Schools, and retiring from Sears Hardware in Valparaiso at the age of 86. Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso, where he participated in Bible Study. He enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, traveling with his family, driving around town with his Chihuahuas, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim will be remembered for his quick-wit and good sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
On April 23, 1955, Jim married Kathryn Krueger, who survives, along with their children: Jim (Gail) Knopf, Diane Smith, and Celeste (Lynn) Serrano, all of Kouts; son-in-law, Jimmy Press; grandchildren: Diana Wray, Scott (Stephanie) Wray, Amy (Chris) Lacey, Tim Knopf, Ryne (Amy) Press, Kristina (Andy) Rasala, and Katy Serrano; and great-grandchildren: Dylan, Haley, Hunter, Dominic, Drew, Dawson, Annabelle, and Levi. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Press; sisters: Marge and Mary-Lou; and brother, Julian.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME (new location), 309 S. Main St., Kouts. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso, with additional visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the start of service. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for the long-term care of Jim's great-grandson, Dylan.