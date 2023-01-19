KOUTS, IN - Jimmy D. Knopf, 89 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born January 19, 1933, in Crown Point to the late Walter and Florence (Frickie) Knopf. Jim graduated from Hebron High School, where he played baseball. He began his career by owning a pool hall and gas station in Hebron, before beginning his own construction company, JD Knopf Construction, and later driving bus for Kouts Schools, and retiring from Sears Hardware in Valparaiso at the age of 86. Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso, where he participated in Bible Study. He enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, traveling with his family, driving around town with his Chihuahuas, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim will be remembered for his quick-wit and good sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.