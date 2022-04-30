Feb. 24, 1941 - April 27, 2022

PORTAGE - Jimmy Daniel Cline, 81, born on February 24, 1941, in Tazwell, VA, passed away on April 27, 2022, in Portage, IN, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

He was the son of Ralph and Georgia (nee Branch) Cline and survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan (nee Hoffman) Cline; children: Constance Barbour, Jimmy Daniel Cline, Jr., Jessica Cline, Julianna Cline (Michael Ruehl), and Amanda Mitross (Simon Mitross). He had two grandchildren: Sierra Judy, and Kaden Manna; and three great-grandchildren.

Jimmy was a family man and a jokester if there ever was one. He was a warm and friendly man and never met a stranger that he didn't befriend. His life was filled with kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, dogs, cats and horses. He left Virginia many years ago, but Virginia never left his heart - and his southern accent always was a charming giveaway.

Jimmy was a proud Marine, serving his country in his early 20s in the South Pacific, just before the Vietnam War. He was a millwright at Bethlehem Steel for 35 years; a hard worker and did so without complaint. He was a lover of basketball, baseball, Western movies, old barns, red trucks, John Deer lawn mowers, and most of all - making people laugh. He enjoyed RVing, traveling all over the county in his retirement.

In lieu of flowers, we request you donate to the Alzheimer Association at alz.org. The family will be celebrating his life at a private event.