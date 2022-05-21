Sept. 23, 1936 - May 17, 2022

CULVER - Jimmy L. Chandler, age 86, of Culver, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at home. He was born on September 23, 1936 in Kuttawa, KY to J.S. and Dorothy Chandler.

Jimmy met the love of his life, Mary Ruth VanHooser, at a roller skating rink in Marion, KY. He enlisted in the Navy and took his bride to Rhode Island to start their life together. They returned to Northwest Indiana where Jimmy joined the Ironworker's Local 395. He will be greatly missed.

Jimmy adored his wife and children, David and Tracy. He loved hunting and fishing with his son. Jimmy took his family on many wonderful vacations. Jimmy and Ruthie traveled the world like they were newlyweds. Holidays were always special as the Chandler family would gather to celebrate. Jimmy will be remembered as a proud and loving grandfather to Tyler and Taylor. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his beloved parents: JS and Dorothy Chandler; brothers: Richard Chandler and Kenneth Chandler; and niece, Kelly Chandler Evans.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Chandler of Culver, IN; son, David Chandler of Hobart; daughter, Tracy Chandler of Crown Point; grandsons: Tyler (Ashlee) Noel of Scottburgh, Taylor Noel of Crown Point, Bryan Chandler of Crown Point; great-grandchildren: Khloie, Mattilyn, Lyla and Finley; sister, Peggy Chandler of Indianapolis; and many other family members; and friends.

A memorial visitation celebrating Jimmy's life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until time of brief service at 2:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart.