Jimmy Laureano

EAST CHICAGO/HAMMOND/HIGHLAND, IN - Jimmy, age 71, went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2022 at Community Hospital, Munster.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Hope (nee Quiroz) Laureano; His fur baby, Killer the IV; His sister Miriam (Paul) Nicolosi; and nephew Paul Nicolosi Jr.; and niece Cory and Brian; and great-nieces: Angel and Grace.

Close family members Alice (late Wilfredo) Velez and family; Israel (Lydia) Aponte and family; Carmen (late Wildo) Aponte and family; Sonia (Ron) Prusinski and family; God daughters are Ruby and Analyse;

Exsarain (Late Santos) and family.

Family members in Puerto Rico and Milwaukee.

Special friends Irvin Corsino and Pete Peterson.

In-Laws include: Ralph (Maria) Maravilla, Catherine (late Manual) Rodriguez, Virginia (Art) Lozano, Greg (Rosie) Quiroz, Mary (Tony) Monteleone, Late brother-in-law Paul Quiroz.

Several nieces and nephews.

Jimmy retired from Inland Steel Co. after 30 of service. He loved all types of sports and music. He loved all his furry animals. Jimmy's love and faith for God was strong throughout his life.

He was a member of Assembly of God Church (Lighthouse) in East Chicago.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME AND MEMORIAL GARDENS, 8178 S. Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307 in the Funeral Home.

A service will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.