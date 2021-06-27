 Skip to main content
Jimmy Shelton, 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Jimmy was a 1953 graduate of Loretto High School, and worked 40 years before retiring from Inland Steel. Jimmy was well loved, and was famously known to sit and talk with anyone he could. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Mary Shelton; his wife of 57 years, Bobbie Sue (nee Fisher); and his son, Terry Dale Shelton. He is survived by his son Harold "Steven" (Denise) Shelton; granddaughters Suzy (Chris) Grifa, Sheri (Thomas) Parker, and Shelley (J.D.) Hart; great-grandchildren: Geno Grifa, Rosalie Parker, Poppie Parker, Graham Hart, and Emmett Hart; sister Annie Sue Calhoun.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow.www.memorylanememorialpark.com

