Jimmy T. Wilkins

Aug. 11, 1934 - Sep. 17, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Jim passed away unexpectedly last Saturday, September 17, 2022 while working in his yard and garden at the age of 88.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Judith A. Wilkins; and son, James Patrick Wilkins. Jim is survived by his two daughters: Margaret A. Wilkins of Chicago, IL and Candace (Gerald) Drabyn of Grafton, VT; his two grandchildren: Emilee N. Drabyn of Grafton, VT and Luke Drabyn of the U.K. who will miss him dearly and were the light of his life; his brother, Ted (Julie) Wilkins of Adrian, MI and Penny Ganchef of El Cerrito, CA; and lastly, by his beloved dog and constant companion, Dakota.

There will be no service at this time.

Jim was a life long butcher at Van Til's until his retirement 18 years ago. He was an avid outdoorsman and lifelong hunter, fisherman and gardener. Jim was easily loved by all and so many because of his easy smile, kind ways and sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, please direct your donation in Jim's name to the charity of your personal choice.