VALPARAISO, IN — Jo Ann Carberry slipped away peacefully in the presence of family on the morning of November 16, 2021. Formerly of Gary, Crown Point and Chicago, she was a resident of Valparaiso at the time of her passing. Mrs. Carberry was born in Sterling, IL, to William H. Wilkinson and Josephine Potts Wilkinson. She was graduated from Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and she worked as a surgical nurse in Chicago following graduation. In Chicago she met her husband, George A. Carberry, M.D., and they were married in 1951. Dr Carberry preceded her in death in 1982.

Mrs. Carberry is survived by five children: George (Andrea), Noni Senyei (Drew), Mark (Suzanne), Susan Valentine (George), and Craig (Gail); by ten grandchildren: George Carberry, Alison Russell, Kelly Siberio, Bryan Carberry, Grant Senyei, Maeve Willett, Wills Carberry, Brenna Carberry, Hayley Carberry and John Carberry; and twelve great-grandchildren: Lillian, Cora JoAnn, Madeline, Charlotte, Julian, Evan, Drew, Wilhelmina, Theodora, Harper, Dean, and James. During her full life she enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren and her many good friends (all of whom were the beneficiaries of her wonderful sense of humor), world travel, Notre Dame football games, her many beloved dogs, and while her eyesight was still good, reading. She was formerly a member of Beta Gamma Sorority, the Saint Mary's Club of Northwest Indiana, and the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary. During her active years Mrs. Carberry was an enthusiastic volunteer for St. Anthony Hospital (Surgery Waiting) and for Meals on Wheels.