HIGHLAND, IN - Jo Ann Chandler (nee Moore), 83, of Highland, IN passed away at her home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Jeffersonville, IN, she was preceded in death by husband Jerome ("Jerry") N. Chandler, her father William Moore, mother Nora Hendricks, stepfather Ed Hendricks, and grandson Chad Rankin.

She was a long-time resident of Highland, and retired from teaching in the Griffith (IN) Public School System in 1995 after 25 years of service to young people. She taught at both Franklin and Wadsworth Elementary Schools, and many had "Mrs. Chandler" for 6th grade. Jo Ann was herself a graduate of Jeffersonville High School, Indiana University, where she studied Music and Education, and Purdue University, where she earned her Masters in Education.

Jo Ann is survived by three children, F. William (MaryLynn, nee Tombers) Chandler of Batavia, IL, Jeri Ann (Robert) Rankin of Westerville, OH, and Les Chandler of Chicago, IL. She leaves eight grandchildren, Brian Chandler, Stacey Hagen, Ben Chandler, Will Chandler, Marc Rankin, Chandler Rankin, Madison Chandler, and Jack Chandler, as well as two great-grandchildren. Her brother, Tom (Jessie) Moore, of Brandenburg, KY also survives, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

