Jan. 27, 1928 - Feb. 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Jo Ann K. Lawler (nee Stolte) age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at Franciscan Hospital, Dyer on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Zelms; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Paul) Hodson, Katherine (Jason) Wara, Leonard Matthew Zelms; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Jack and Leona Wara; sister, Carol Strack; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Lawler; parents: Herbert and Irene Stolte; brother, Robert Stolte.

After retirement she loved to travel across the country with her beloved husband Keith, play cards on their boat docked at the marina they owned in Saugatuck, MI, and entertaining her family and friends.

Jo Ann retired from Clark Equipment in Battle Creek, MI in 1982 as V.P. of Human Relations. She spent her later years as a volunteer and Eucharistic minister at Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, IN and at Corpus Christi Chapel in that hospital.

