Jo Ann Lane

GRIFFITH, IN - Jo Ann Lane, age 62, of Griffith, passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years Roger; children Eric (Elizabeth) Gibens, Joshua Gibens, Brandi (Mike) Corbin, Britteney Gibens and Grace Lane; grandchildren Brianna, Olivia, Haley, Johnnie and sister-in-law Nancy Lane; brothers-in-law Douglas Lane and Donald Lane.

Preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Betty Jedlinski.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Todd Cosenza officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday February 28, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Avenue (45th Avenue) Griffith.

Jo Ann was a School Bus Driver for Lake Central School Corp. in St. John, IN.

She attended Hope Church in Griffith, IN. Jo Ann loved to read, decorate her home, spend time with friends, enjoyed arts and crafts projects and recently began stained glass classes in Dyer, IN.

For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.