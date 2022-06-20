Aug. 29, 1946 - June 13, 2022

HAMMOND - Jo Ann Pauley, daughter of Clifford and Grace (nee Tooley) Pauley, born August 29, 1946, in Aurora, IL, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022, at the age of 75.

She received training at the John F. Kennedy Workshop. Jo Ann worked almost 30 years at Aurora Cord and Cable (ALTEX) and about 14 years at Jewel-Osco.

Jo Ann was a very accomplished knitter and an animal lover, especially her pet birds. Her favorite times were those spent with her extended family and doing volunteer work with her church.

She moved to Hammond, where she lived with her sister Sandra (James). She later moved to Silver Birch Assisted Living and then Munster Med Inn in Munster.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hammond.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clifford and Grace Pauley; and her sister, Sandra Kizman; her brothers-in-law: Bill Challis, Jim Miller and James Kizman.

She is survived by her sisters: Doris (Bill) Challis of Pine Ridge, FL., Nancy (Jim) Miller of Montgomery, IL., Donna (Arthur) Jensen of Eagleville, TN; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Healy Chapel located at 332 West Downer Place, Aurora, IL, 60506. Funeral Service and Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL will follow immediately after the visitation.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/853197017

Memorials can be made to Phil's Friends. It is an organization that sends care packages to cancer victims. Visit Philsfriends.org for more information.

Services have been entrusted to LaHayne Funeral Home (219) 845-3600