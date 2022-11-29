DYER, IN - Jo Ann Short, age 74, of Dyer, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Carlos Short; children: Cindy Henry, Carla (Daryl Lytle), and Eddie Myers; grandchildren: Matthew (Ashley) Ludwig, Nicholas (Amanda) Dinga, Alissa (George) Ludwig, and Megan Ludwig; and great-grandchildren: Mya, Ava, Harper, Matthew III, and Carlos. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Hazel Mathews; and sister, Connie Clarke.

Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She just adored visits from her great-grandkids so much who lovingly referred to her as Granny. She enjoyed gardening, watching Jeopardy and The Wheel, and playing online slots. She made the best chocolate chip cookies in the world and took that recipe to the grave. Jo Ann always ensured that her family was well cared for. She will be remembered fondly and missed so dearly by all who knew her. www.fagenmiller.com