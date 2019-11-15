CROWN POINT, IN - Jo Anne S. Jansen (nee Ridder) age 95, late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 72 years to Calvin D. Jansen, married on Veterans Day 11/11/1947. Devoted mother of Paula (Dave) Spence, Patricia (Jesse) Marcano, and Jerry (Alina) Jansen. Proud grandmother of Kammie (Ryan) Valerius, Ryan (Marissa) Spence, Devan (Josh) Anderson, Marcy (Bryan) Waterstraat, and Tyler (Amanda) Marcano; great-grandmother of eight. Dearest sister of the late Milton (late Agnes) Ridder, and the late Jeanne (late Myron) Workman. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Elizabeth Ridder.
Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. SMITS FUNERAL HOME (JAMES E. JANUSZ, DIRECTOR), 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at First Christian Reformed Church 909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions to Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at: