Jo Ellen (nee Serbin) Mills

Sept. 26, 1936 - May 21, 2022

VALPARAISO - Jo Ellen Mills, age 85, passed away on May 21, 2022. Born in Gary on September 26, 1936, to the late Joseph and Rose (nee Gottschling) Serbin.

Jo Ellen was a member of the American Legion Post 94 and an avid bowler.

Survived by daughters: Laura (David) Brubaker and Linda Gast; step-children: Diane (Bob) DeMeyer, Andy (Lisa) Mills, Betty (Leonard) Sales; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings: Tom (Cheri) Serbin, Rich (Debbie) Serbin, Carole (Mary Reedy) Carlson, Donna (Mark) Hanchar; sister-in-law, Betty (Rich) Hocker.

Preceded in death by husband, James M. Mills in 2014; sons: Kenneth A. Scobey and David Scobey; granddaughter, Ashley; and parents.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Dykes Funeral Home with Pastor Deb Rousselle officiating. Entombment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso, IN (219) 462-3125.