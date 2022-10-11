Aug. 26, 1952 - Oct. 8, 2022

BOONE GROVE, IN - Jo Ellen Roeske, 70, of Boone Grove passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

She was born August 26, 1952 in Lincoln, IL to Carl and Jo Ann (Sharpf) Somers. Jo received degrees from Lincoln Christian College and Illinois State University and taught 5th and 6th grades at Boone Grove Elementary School for 38 years. Her passion for her students never waned despite challenges from some administrations.

As a member of Hebron Christian Church she found her second family that welcomed her as a PK. Vacations, especially to Florida with family were always relished. Other family gatherings would find Jo playing games poorly and laughing vigorously, but nothing could match the agape love spawned by her granddaughters.

On August 9, 1980 she married Ralph M. Roeske who survives along with their daughter, Christie (Scott) Campbell of Boone Grove; siblings: Carla (Terry) Wenger, Tim (Ellen) Somers both of Boone Grove, and C. D. (Vicci) Somers of Arizona; granddaughters: Sadie and Emma Campbell; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, Rev. Chris Shrum officiating with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hebron Christian Church.