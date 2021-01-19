 Skip to main content
Joan A. Kaim (nee Judas)

LANSING, IL - Joan A. Kaim, age 79 of Lansing, was called home to her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband Anthony Kaim of 58 years. Joan is the loving mother of Michael, Philip and Jeffery Kaim, and cherished grandmother of Jared and Alayna. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews, and sister Jackie (Gene) Bukowski. Joan was preceded in death by her loving parents Walter and Mary (nee Saracopus) Judas.

Friend may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road. Lansing, IL from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, with closing prayers beginning at 10:00 AM, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Joan will be laid to rest at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Joan was a very active member of St. Ann Catholic Church, she was a member of the Special Religious Development (SPRED), Woman's Club, Sewing Club, Eucharistic Minister, Ministry of Care, Pro-Life, Market Day and also attended daily mass for years.

Over the years Joan opened her home to many family and friends that could not take care of themselves. She spread her love especially through her crocheting, cooking and baking. Joan was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

www.schroederlauer.com

