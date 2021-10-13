Joan A. Kijewski

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Joan A. Kijewski, age 88, of Cedar Lake, formerly of Calumet City, IL., passed away September 22, 2021. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales Class of 51. Joan was a member of Our Lady of Consolation, where she was involved with the Women's Guild and funeral choir. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Frank; son Paul; sister: Caroline Heyer and Patricia Syler. She is survived by her son Michael (Evelyn); granddaughters; Melissa (Brad) Straw and Megan Kijewski; great-grandchildren: Isabelle and Bryce; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St. Merrillville, IN.