Joan A. Krieter (nee Pfeifer)

Feb. 25, 1933 - Aug. 22, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Joan A. Krieter (nee Pfeifer), age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Joan is survived by her children: Diane (Jeff) Reimer, Dolores (Anthony) Ughetti and Donna (Marshall) McCullough; grandchildren: Scott (Leah) Reimer, Aaron (Tammy) Reimer, Sam (Shelby) Reimer, Emily (Rob) Gorman, Jacob (Alexis) McCullough, Amy McCullough, Amanda McCullough, Jonathan (Alena) McCullough and Jeffrey (Misty) McCullough; great-grandchildren: Colton, Siena, Joseph, Daniel, Olive, Max and Holden; sister: Ann Govert; brothers: John (Carolyn) Pfeifer, Paul (Charlet) Pfeifer; and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome R. Krieter; and her parents: John and Amelia Pfeifer. Jerome and Joan enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

Joan was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for many years and considered it her home parish.

Joan was active with God's Groceries food pantry. She loved camping, gardening, and traveling. Her most beloved memories were Sunday dinners with her family. You always knew Joan was around because you could hear her laugh. She loved life and all her friends and family dearly.

Immense gratitude to Bickford Senior Living where she lived the past three years. The staff and fellow residents loved Joan and took such great care of her. Thank you also to Dunes Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 26, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joan's name to Dunes Hospice or St. Mary Catholic Church God's Groceries.

