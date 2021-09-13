 Skip to main content
PORTAGE, IN - Joan Adair "Mimi" Clark, 81 of Portage, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born December 25, 1939 in Trimble, Tennessee, the daughter of Henry "Buck" and Versa Irene (Duncan) Vickrey. Joan graduated from East Gary High School in 1957. She retired in 2005 from Porter Memorial Hospital, medical billing department. She was a member of Central Avenue Church of God in Portage and was an avid reader. On October 11, 1958 she married Bobby Clark, Sr, who preceded her in death January 25, 2015. Surviving are her children: Dawn (Kevin) Engel of Valparaiso and Bobby (Ida) Clark, Jr. of Portage; grandchildren: Hannah (Michael), Adair (Brandon), Kevin Jr. (Kaite), Rebekkah, Noah (Vanessa), Klarcston (Grace) and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Debra (Terry) Stacy of Portage and best friend, Marcella Clark of Valparaiso. She was also preceded in death by her son Bret Clark, her parents and brothers, Larry Vickrey, Sr. and Dale Vickrey. Private Funeral Services were held at Bartholomew Funeral Home, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.

