It is great sadness that the family of Joan Ann Chismudy announces her passing after a long illness on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the age of 79.
Joan will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 38 years, John and her children Jamie (Dennis), Julie (Ron) and Bart. Joan will also be fondly remembered by her two grandchildren Breanne (Don) and Kristie, by great grandchildren Samuel, Michael, and Kasey.
A visitation service in memory of Joan will be held on Wednesday August 29,2018, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME at 8178 Cline Ave. (1/2 mile south of U.S. Rt. 30) Crown Point, IN 46375. Cremation and graveside services at a later date.