Jan. 21, 1938 - March 20, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Joan Ann Fouts, age 84, of Portage, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born on January 21, 1938 in Chicago, IL.

Joan is survived by four daughters: Ronda Colville, Patty L. Fouts, Patricia "Patsy" A. (Curtis) Monacy, Peggy S. Hendrickson; son, Paul (Diane) Fouts; sister, Beverly (David) Barnett; brother, Larry (Terrie) Schultz; sister in law, Carol Schultz; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry F. Fouts; mother, Evelyn (Bermingham) Schultz; son, Perry F. Fouts; three Sisters: Ruth Bermingham, Jane Bermingham, Annamay Cayer and her husband, Jim Cayer; and two brothers: Raymond R. Schultz, Jr. and his wife, Terrie Schultz, and Donald R. Schultz; and son in law, Keith Hendrickson.

Joan loved camping, fishing, and bowling and enjoyed watching Westerns and doing jig-saw puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved her dog, Chloe and her cat, Prissy. Joan had a great sense of humor and enjoyed relaxing with a beer in the backyard with her family and neighbors. It was always 5 o'clock somewhere. Joan's favorite phrase was "Glad you got to see me!"

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.