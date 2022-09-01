MCKINNEY, TX - Joan Arlene Hendrix, age 88 of McKinney, TX, formerly of Saint John, IN and hometown South Holland, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 28. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Janet (Terry) Seagrave, Terry (Kim) Kelley-Hybarger, Scott (Theresa) Hendrix, Mark (AnDrea) Hendrix, Jamie Broetjes-Taylor, and Tom (Dana) Broetjes. Also surviving are grandchildren: Amy Bierhup, Todd Seagrave, Kyle Seagrave, Amber Kelley, Jeff Hendrix, Connor Hendrix, Kristen Hendrix, Cory Kelley, Hannah Hendrix, Steven Hendrix, Elizabeth Hendrix, Robin Taylor, Kelly Taylor, Greg Taylor, Yvette Broetjes, Chantel Broetjes, Amanda Broetjes, Thomas Broetjes, Nicholas Broetjes, Cameron Cleaves, Adyen Cleaves, and Lauren Cleaves; nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Cornelius (Coz) Dekker, Arnold Dekker, and Gloria Holman. Joan was preceded to Heaven by her husband: Jim Hendrix; parents: Cornelius R. Dekker Jr. and Nellie Dekker; sisters: Anne Meter, Henrietta Bronkema, Joellyn Toren, son-in-law: Jim Kelley, and granddaughters: Grace and Hope Hendrix.

Joan grew up in South Holland IL and attended Illiana Christian High School in one of its first graduating classes. She attended Northwestern College (Orange City, IA), Saint Joseph's College, and Governors State. Joan married Jim Hendrix and she taught for 30 years at Brookwood School District, where she helped to found their special education department. She raised four children at home and supported her extended family with tireless Christian love and compassion. She ran a tutoring business from a space she remodeled in her family home. For many years, she worked with a faith-group called "The 29ers", and they worked on church camps and social outreach restoring locations with a wide network of friends. She became active in Christian missions traveling to countries or working in a Pennsylvania supply warehouse on behalf of GAIN and Village Church Missions throughout Eastern Europe, the Caribbean, and Central America. She continued traveling for missions and with her social group until 2018. Due to her health, she moved from the South Holland-NW Indiana area to McKinney, Texas at the end of 2019. Joan passed away on Sunday morning, August 28th in the company of her children and grandchildren who prayed with her as she passed. She was a faithful Christian throughout her life who loved to show hospitality and witness by her example rather than her words. She enters a well-earned rest in eternity. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Village Church Missions Board.