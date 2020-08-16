× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLAINFIELD, IL - Joan C. Babincsak, 85, of Plainfield, IL (formerly Crown Point, IN), passed away on August 11, 2020. She was born to Al and Kathleen (nee O'Keefe) Becker on February 15, 1935 in Gary, IN.

Joan is survived by, her husband of over 60 years, William "Bill" Babincsak, and children: Linda (Mike) Burke, Mark (Maureen) Babincsak and Renee (David) Samburg. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, John Babincsak.

Joan grew up in Cedar Lake, IN and graduated from Crown Point High School. After school she went on to become a nurse's aide and found pleasure in helping the homebound and the ill. She also sold Avon products and loved to cook. Joan taught Sunday school for many years and loved to spend time with her family.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 3:00-6:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL. Due to current health guidelines only 50 individuals are allowed at any given time during the visitation hours and CDC guidelines must be followed.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. A private burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.