WHITING, IN - Joan C. Fernandez (nee Keenan) of Whiting, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the age of 65, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late James L. Fernandez who passed away on August 15, 2012; loving mother of Ann (Christopher) Heisler, Christine (Michael) Chovan and James (Samantha) Fernandez; cherished 'Granny' to the lights of her life, Brooke, Nicholas and Marissa Heisler, Emily Rasala, Kali and James IV Fernanadez; adoring 'Gigi' to her great grandchildren, Aiden, Londyn, Audrey, Kylie, Jeanette and Iris; dearest sister of Mary Jean Parks, and the late Eileen K. Wall, John James, Sr., Gerard and Neal Keenan and a large extended family of the Keenan and Fernandez families.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.
Joan Catherine Keenan Fernandez (always called 'Joni') was born on May 20, 1953 in New Castle, Delaware. She was the youngest of seven children born to the late John and Helen (Murphy) Keenan. Joni and her family moved to Whiting in 1981 where she made many great friends and also kept her life long friends from Delaware, all who will miss her dearly. Joni loved bowling, bingo, going to plays, lunch with friends, but most of all loved being surrounded by her family.