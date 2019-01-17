VALPARAISO, IN - Joan C. Gilbert, 90 of Valparaiso formerly of Englewood, OH passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019. She was born April 29, 1928 in Madrid, NM to William and Sally (Green) Ginter and graduated from Evarts High School in Kentucky in 1947. Joan served as Head Teller for Key Bank in Dayton, OH for many years. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Englewood and Valparaiso Baptist Church. Her beautiful quilts will be cherished by all of those lucky enough to have received them.
Joan was preceded in death by her first husband, Burl Compton, their son, Steven Michael Compton and five sisters. On March 28, 1998 she married Hoover R. Gilbert who survives along with his children: Bill (Toni) Gilbert, Barbara Filipas, Donna (Walter) Stotts, Sharon Myrick, Wayne (Francine) Gilbert, grandchildren, Jennifer Koogler, Sean Compton and Jesse Stir, step-grandchildren: Joel Gilbert, Lori Barrett, Donald Tatone, Gary Filipas and Terry Filipas and many great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. and private burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.