Joan C. Purkey (nee Miller)

CROWN POINT, IN — Joan C. Purkey (nee Miller), 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Karen (Rich) Maynard, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Purkey; son, Gerald "Rick" Purkey; and parents, Frank and Josephine Miller.

Joan was co-owner, along with her husband, Jerry, of Purkey's Amoco in Merrillville, and JJ Petro in St. John, IN. Joan enjoyed traveling, sewing and golfing in her free time. She was also an avid Cubs fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 4, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 5, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 50 people at one time and face masks will be required.

Memorial donations in Joan's name may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

