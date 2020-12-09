Joan Camille Cook

PORTAGE, IN — Joan Camille Cook, 90, of Portage, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at her home of 60 years on December 7, 2020. Joan was born on December 11, 1929, in Berwyn, IL, the daughter of the late Jerry A. Kasal and Ruth Kasal. In addition to her husband of 28 years, Joan is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Kasal Jr. Joan remarried Doug Courtney and built many wonderful memories during their many years of marriage and has always enjoyed the love forged between her and her wonderful stepdaughter, Brenda.

Joan will be deeply missed by her surviving five children: Hubert E. (Jan) Cook (H.E.), Ronald J. (Vera) Cook, Stevan B. (Deb) Cook, Sheryl A. Guise and Rodney G. (Terri) Cook. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Joan was always most proud of her kids' athletic accomplishments. Of course, Rodney was the greatest athlete that Portage has ever had — don't believe it- just ask her — she'd tell ya. "He should have played for her precious CUBS." She would always say "from wrestling, baseball, basketball and gymnastics, the Cooks have made their mark." She proudly attended every event.

Joan has had a very full life filled with so many wonderful memories and experiences.