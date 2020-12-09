Joan Camille Cook
PORTAGE, IN — Joan Camille Cook, 90, of Portage, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at her home of 60 years on December 7, 2020. Joan was born on December 11, 1929, in Berwyn, IL, the daughter of the late Jerry A. Kasal and Ruth Kasal. In addition to her husband of 28 years, Joan is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Kasal Jr. Joan remarried Doug Courtney and built many wonderful memories during their many years of marriage and has always enjoyed the love forged between her and her wonderful stepdaughter, Brenda.
Joan will be deeply missed by her surviving five children: Hubert E. (Jan) Cook (H.E.), Ronald J. (Vera) Cook, Stevan B. (Deb) Cook, Sheryl A. Guise and Rodney G. (Terri) Cook. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Joan was always most proud of her kids' athletic accomplishments. Of course, Rodney was the greatest athlete that Portage has ever had — don't believe it- just ask her — she'd tell ya. "He should have played for her precious CUBS." She would always say "from wrestling, baseball, basketball and gymnastics, the Cooks have made their mark." She proudly attended every event.
Joan has had a very full life filled with so many wonderful memories and experiences.
Joan was director of the Duneland Activities Center in Porter's Hawthorne Park for 15 years. She was also a "regular" at the Bonner Center in Portage for many years. All this as well as her involvement in "Red Hatters" has played a big part and added to a very successful life. The friends she acquired and stayed close to on her journey helped her to maintain a positive outlook on life that was truly infectious. Joan would always say "to stay young you should look at work like exercise and keep moving." Joan also bowled in league play in Lake Station for years.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of VNA Home Health Care Services for their compassion and care during Joan's last days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bonner Senior Center, 5800 Lexington Ave, Portage, IN 46368.
Private graveside services were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 219-762-3013. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
