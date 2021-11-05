Joan Carolyn Mott (copy)

Joan Carolyn Mott

Feb. 7, 1941 - Oct. 29, 2021

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Joan Carolyn Mott, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 29, 2021, at Morning Star Senior Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Joan was born February 7, 1941, in Hammond, Indiana, to Leslie Thomas Hansen and June Marie (McCoy) Hansen. She grew up and attended schools in Munster, Indiana and graduated from Hammond High. She attended Valparaiso University for her freshman year before marriage. She was a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society for academic excellence.

On June 26, 1959, she married Jack Edward Mott and lived near the University of Chicago where Jack was finishing his studies. Joan and Jack then moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where they had their first two children. They lived in Evanston, Illinois and Bloomington, Indiana. In 1974 they moved to Cupertino, California. Along the way, they also spent a year in Richland, Washington during the Mount Saint Helens volcanic eruption in 1980.