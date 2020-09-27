 Skip to main content
Joan Carpenter

VALPARAISO, IN - Joan Carpenter, age 85, passed away on September 24, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on March 25, 1935 in Arkansas to the late James and Leota (nee Smith) Shaver.

Joan attended Merrillville HS, Purdue Graduate (Associates degree). She was a Hairdresser and also worked in marketing. She was an employee of Opportunity Enterprises and Holiday Starr.

She is survived by daughters; Lee (Thomas) Benton, Valerie (Michael) Malone; son, Christopher (Trina) Carpenter, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents and husband Robert Carpenter

Private family services. Cremation, Burial of cremains Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219)462-3125.

