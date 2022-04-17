April 19, 1931 - April 11, 2022

"Do small things with great love." Mother (St.) Teresa of Calcutta

Joan Catherine McDonald Meeks died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Monday, April 11, 2022, just shy of her 91st birthday.

Joan, daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Meeks, was born on April 19, 1931, in Gary, Indiana. A mother of seven, grandmother of eighteen, and great-grandmother of twelve, she shared her love, joyfulness and memorable hugs with family and friends alike. Sustained by a deep trust in a good God, she reached out to strangers as well with her care, "loving the neighbor as herself." Though most of her life was in Indiana, she adventured with her husband, Harold, to live for a time in Meridian, MS; Knoxville, TN; and Port Charlotte, FL. At all places, she supported big faith in small Christian communities, with a special gift for ministering to young mothers in their household management and care of children.

She was united in holy matrimony to Harold L. Meeks in November of 1949. Harold preceded her in death on December 12, 2012.

Simple things delighted Joan: playing cards, square dancing, sewing, cooking and baking, walks, sunsets, the Notre Dame grotto. A talented seamstress, in recent months, she frequently recalled the thrill of going to the Indiana State Fair with the prize-winning dress she had sewn for the Lake County Fair. She was a lesson in a steadfast and enduring spirit to her family and beloved by her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Philip (Carolyn), Patrick (Pattiann), Cathy Shelton, Michael, Mary Jo Kannon (Jack) and David (Liz); grandchildren: Julian, Christopher, Rachel, Monica, Brian, Andy, Michael, Travis, Marie, Claire, Joseph, Becca, Liz, Theo, Sarah, Josh, Caleb and Simon; great-grandchildren: Winnie, Allen, Junie, Haskel, Isaac, Gabrielle, Hannah, Rowan, Gabe, Judah, Laura and Sam; former daughter-in-law, Debbie Stieglitz Meeks; and former son-in-law, Buddy Shelton. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her, son, Stephen; brothers: Bill and Ed McDonald; and daughter-in-law, Diana Beke Meeks.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on April 18, 2022, at the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where the rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on April 19, 2022, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Paul's Chapel Fund, 3602 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Joan-Meeks