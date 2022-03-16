SCHERERVILLE, IN - With heavy hearts, the Cogswell family regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Joan. Her warmth and beauty, good nature, humor, and her loving generous heart will be sorely missed.

Joan Cogswell, age 89, of Schererville, IN passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She is survived by daughter, Maureen (Mark) Danko; sons: Keith (Luanne) Cogswell, Kent (Susan) Cogswell and Kurt Cogswell; grandchildren: Carrie Cogswell, Danielle (Pedro) Silva, Aaron Danko, Connor Cogswell and Alexandra Cogswell; great grandchildren: Oliver Danko and Cora and Eva Silva. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved son, Kevin Cogswell; beloved husband, Glenn Cogswell; and her parents: Sherman and Nellie Slusser.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Oakland Memory Lanes Dolton, IL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, at the funeral home from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.