PORTAGE, IN - Joan DeRidder, age 86 a longtime Portage resident passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Earl and Fern McGinley. Joan was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall of Chesterton. Joan was a bible teacher for many years. Joan loved cooking.
She is survived by one daughter, Patricia (Kenneth) Escott, Sr.; one grandson, Kenneth Escott Jr.; and nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Glenn DeRidder, one sister, Patricia Mizgate; and one brother, Roy Auerbach.
Memorial services are Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 930 North State Road 149, Valparaiso, IN, 46385 with Peter Frick officiating. Memorial visitation will be just prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Cremation services provided by REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.